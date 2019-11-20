Suspect, victims identified in George County fatal stabbing

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night.
Officials responded to a report of an altercation at the 200 block of Broom School Road around 7:26 p.m. in the Broome School Community.
When deputies arrived, they found first responders conducting CPR on one of the victims.
Stephen Tyler Dean, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert Dewayne Ellett, 30 was taken to USA Hospital in Mobile for treatment for his injuries, where he is in stable condition.
During the investigation, it was determined the suspect stabbed the two victims, and Dean succumbed to his injuries.
Deputies identified Hanson Louis Gomez, 20 as a suspect and arrested him on a charge of manslaughter. He is held at the George County jail with a bond set at $150,000 for manslaughter and $75,000 for aggravated assault.
