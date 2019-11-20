Home burns down in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews responded to a house fire near the intersection of 9th Avenue and North 5th Street in Lumberton on Wednesday morning.
Lamar County Fire Coordinator George Stevens said the call came in around 8:27 a.m.
We’re told there was concern that a person may have been inside the home when the fire started. After the flames were extinguished, crews spent part of the afternoon searching the scene for human remains.
Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel confirmed to WDAM that no remains were found in the burned home.
There was no information at this time on what may have started the blaze.
