Hattiesburg City Council tables potential group home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council moved forward with a new medical clinic and expanding an apartment complex in town but tabled a potential group home at its meeting Tuesday night.
The medical clinic that is proposed to go at 3319 Hardy Street and the expansion of the apartments on 15 Old Airport Road passed unanimously. When it came to the group home on Main Street that will help rehabilitate men addicted to drugs, Councilwoman Deborah Delgado asked to table it due to some concerns.
“It is a group facility that’s going to be in the middle of a residential area," Delgado said. “And there are some mixed commercial development in there. We just want to make sure that the facility itself is a success because we do need those kinds of care facilities in our community.”
"I had a conversation with Councilwoman Delgado prior to the meeting, and I understood that she and a couple of other council members had some additional questions,” said Ward Conville, the owner of 912 Main Street.
Both the council and the property owner plan to have further discussions moving forward. Then the Council will bring the item back up at a future meeting.
