UAW president steps down as GM sues rival over union bribery

FILE - This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union. (Source: Paul Sancya)