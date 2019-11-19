William Carey hosts opening round of NAIA Soccer Championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Postseason soccer returns to Hattiesburg this weekend.
William Carey’s men and women soccer teams earned the right to host opening round match-ups of the 2019 NAIA National Championship.
Campbellsville battles Keiser on Friday at 4 p.m. The winner takes on No. 6 William Carey on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Crusaders claimed their third Southern States Athletic Conference title in four years on Saturday after beating Mobile 0-0 (4-2 penalty kicks). WCU (13-0-5) makes its 13th NAIA National Tournament appearance.
The Lady Crusaders join the men’s team as hosts of the NAIA women’s soccer National Championship.
Southern Oregon clashes with Campbellsville on Friday at 1 p.m. for the opportunity to play No. 1 seed William Carey on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Coach Danny Owens and company enter their 11th National Tournament as the defending NAIA National Champions. The Lady Crusaders (18-1) defeated Martin Methodist 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to capture the SSAC Championship.
