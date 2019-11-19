USM football up to 10 verbals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ With less than a month to go before college football’s early signing period opens, the University of Southern Mississippi has 10, non-binding verbal commitments.
“We like where we are at,” USM coach Jay Hopson said recently. “We will not have as big of a class this year as we have had in the past, so we will be a little bit more selective on some things.”
NCAA guidelines permit up to 25 signees each year, but with a smaller graduating class, the Golden Eagles are expected to sign less than that Dec. 18-20 during the “early” signing window.
“We feel good with where we are at,” Hopson said.
According to goldeneaglepride.com, USM has received “hard” commitments from four junior college players, including:
- Riverside (Calif.) City College receiver Tyler Kennedy
- East Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Terence Cherry
- Copiah-Lincoln Community College receiver Antoine Robinson
- Hinds Community College running back Don Ragsdale
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Kennedy played prep football at Rancho Verde High School while growing up in Moreno Valley, Calif.
The 6-2, 265-pound Cherry played his prep ball at West Point High School, while the 6-1, 200-pound Robinson prepped at Canton High School.
Ragsdale was a standout at Pisgah High School
USM also has commitments from two Mississippi high school players: athlete Dontavious Turner from South Pike High School and offensive tackle Dylan Spencer from Madison Central High School.
Two more commitments hail from Texas, including cornerback Vinson Brown from Manvel (Texas) High School and tight end Mitchell Sellers from Paradise (Texas) High School.
The Golden Eagles have a commitment out of Florida, outside linebacker Michael Pleas from Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High School, and another from Louisiana in receiver Dartravien Girod from Breaux Bridge (La.) High School.
Derhon King, a quarterback out of Deerfield (Fla.) High School, decommitted from the Golden Eagles.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.