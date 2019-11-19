Soldiers, Seabees start annual motorcycle safety ride at Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Army soldiers and Navy Seabees from South Mississippi have teamed up on a special mission to improve safety on the roadway.
An annual motorcycle safety ride from Camp Shelby to the Gulf Coast took place Tuesday morning.
The Army’s 177th Armored Brigade hosted the event, which for the first time featured Seabees from the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport.
“This is all about just getting us all out there together on the highway and raising more awareness about motorcycle safety as well as incorporating that safety into the public to raise more awareness about (Army and Navy personnel are) out there, too,” said Master Sgt. Austin Herald, of the 177th Armored Brigade, one of the riders who participated.
“There’s just nothing like riding, especially with different branches and just different experience levels. Sometimes we have those with more experience than others," said Thurman Winkler, a senior chief navy counselor with Naval Construction Battalion Center-Gulfport.
Winkler also participated in the ride.
The event featured about two dozen riders and went through the cities of Purvis, Lumberton and Poplarville on the way to the Gulf Coast.
