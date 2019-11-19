Republican Governor-elect Tate Reeves announces new web portal to hire team members

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Governor-elect Tate Reeves is looking for the best and brightest to serve on his team.
In a press conference Monday, Reeves said his team is launching a web portal for anyone interested in public service.
Reeves says Governor Phil Bryant has a great team in place and he plans to talk with them about their positions.
The governor-elect says he does not see a tremendous turnover of jobs in the transition. Reeves told reporters his office cannot accomplish goals alone.
“And that’s why we need talented people from all backgrounds,” Reeves said. “We need driven people with all levels of experience from interns to executives. We have started the process of building our team and we will continue to do so.”
"We’ll be in the process of speaking with them in the coming months, but there are also literally hundreds and hundreds of opportunities throughout state government and we want to build a team that we can win with,” he continued.
Reeves is encouraging those interested to upload resumes. You can find the website here or at www.dfa.ms.gov/reevestransition.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.