Project Recovery holds food drive at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Project Recovery is hosting a canned food drive on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus this week.
The drive is accepting donations of nonperishable canned goods and household supplies on Wednesday and Friday.
The donated items will go directly to homeless people who are being helped by the Project Recovery Rapid Rehousing Program. This program helps the homeless get housing, pay for security deposits and help with rent for the first couple months.
This is the first year the canned food drive is on the campus, in an effort to raise awareness and the community. The Fourth Annual Voices of Homelessness Seminar will be happening Tuesday at the Salvation Army.
