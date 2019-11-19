Pine Belt vendors get ready for lottery sales

EASTABUCHIE, Miss. (WDAM) - In exactly one week, scratch-off lottery tickets will officially go on sale in Mississippi.
“This is great. It’s going to be great for the state of Mississippi,” said Mak’s kitchen manger Kim Bolin. “We’re putting money back into the community. We’re excited, we really are. It’s going to be a good day, it’s going to be a busy day.”
Employees at Mak’s convenience store in Eastabuchie have already been training and setting up displays, gearing up for the sale day.
“We went to a training seminar and we are all going through training with it and everything,” said Bolin. “On Nov. 25, we will go live with the lottery scratch off tickets and everything. We are just patiently waiting. We’re ready, we’re excited.”
Managers say they are expecting a large turnout.
“I’m sure the line will be out the door,” said Bolin. “We’re busy here anyways, but this will be the icing on the cake. We’re very excited. Giving back to our own community, putting money back into our own Mississippi.”
The Mississippi Lottery Commission says the first $80 million will go toward infrastructure, with the next $80 million going to the state’s general fund.
Larger prize lottery sales will begin Jan. 30, 2020.
You must be 21 to participate in the lottery.
