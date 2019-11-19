Petal police investigating stolen SUV

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police continue to search for a vehicle that was stolen from the parking lot of a strip mall off Evelyn Gandy Parkway last week.
Detective Mike Crawford said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from behind Sully’s restaurant sometime before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Crawford said the door to the SUV was left unlocked and the keys were in the ignition when it was stolen.
According to Crawford, police have no description of the suspect or suspects involved, but they are actively looking for the vehicle and investigating leads.
The Tahoe is blue with a black hood and has two stickers on the back window. Crawford said the SUV has the tag number FRE6355.
If you see this vehicle or have any information on the theft, you’re asked to call the Petal Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.