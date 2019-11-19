Oak Grove, Gulfport set for rematch in second round of 6A playoffs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove and Gulfport will meet for the second time this season on Friday night in the second round of the 6A playoffs.
The Warriors offense has found a good rhythm with quarterback Damon Stewart under center. The senior threw for four and ran for two in the 42-14 victory over Ocean Springs in the opening round.
“I think we just found our identity as a coaching staff and what we’re good at doing,” said Warriors head coach Drew Causey. “The kids are really having a good time doing what we do. They bought into it and are just making plays."
“If we keep playing the way we’re playing, we can make a run, but if we don’t, then we’re at home, so that’s really what has been my mentality these last couple of games,” said Stewart.
Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Gulfport High School.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.