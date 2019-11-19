MHP trooper arrested for domestic violence

Devodrick Sims (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's office via WCBI)
By Jacob Gallant | November 19, 2019 at 12:31 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 12:33 PM

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrolman was arrested in Lowndes County, according to WCBI.

Devodrick Sims is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and malicious mischief.

Sims is accused of grabbing a woman's arm, pushing her into a car and hitting her head on the vehicle.

Sims is also accused of punching a car's windshield and damaging it.

The incidents all happened on November 11 at Lehmberg Cove Apartments in Columbus.

Sims is a patrolman assigned to Troop G in Starkville.

