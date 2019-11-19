Laurel’s Omar Bayless named Biletnikoff semifinalist

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Omar Bayless piled up 1,122 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his first three years at Arkansas State.
The Laurel native’s caught 73 balls for 1,270 yards and a program-record 14 touchdowns in 2019 with two regular season games left. Bayless’ yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per game (127.0) lead the FBS.
The Arkansas State senior was recently named a semifinalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s most outstanding receiver. Bayless becomes the first Sun Belt player to be named a Biletnikoff semifinalist since Casey Fitzgerald in 2008 out of North Texas.
A three-star recruit out of Laurel High School, Bayless hauled in 70 catches for 1,442 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in Laurel - helping the Golden Tornadoes win the 2014 Class 5A state championship.
