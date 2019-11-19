High School Football Recap: Week 13; Part 3

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Friday night, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A South State playoffs, Petal’s defense took center stage, limiting Biloxi High School to 34 total yards in a 31-0 shutout.
Petal led 14-0 after one quarter, 24-0 at halftime and produced the final score by the end of the third period as the Panthers extended their winning streak to eight games.
Senior running back Micah McGowan rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries, and senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson completed 14-of-18 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Jonathan Harris caught three passes for 38 yards and a score and sophomore place-kicker Nate Jones hit four extra points and a field goal.
Petal (11-1) will host Region 3-5A foe Brandon High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 6A semifinal game. The Bulldogs (9-4) defeated D’Iberville High School 35-25 Friday.
The teams met during the regular season, with a Jones’ field goal on the final play of the game proving the difference in a 27-24 Petal victory.
ROSEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Dylan Farve ran for three scores and senior running back Malcolm Hinton rushed for another as the Rebels rallied on the road to reach the Class 1A South State semifinals.
Farve ran for 161 yards on 16 carries, while Hinton added 59 yards on 15 carries and caught a pass for another 16 yards.
Richton led 7-6 after the fist quarter before the Eagles (9-3) scored in the second quarter to grab a 12-7 halftime lead.
But the Rebels scored twice the third quarter and then swapped touchdowns with West Bolivar in the final period.
Richton (8-5), which knocked off Mt. Olive and Stringer high schools on the final two regular-season games to secure the fourth seed in Region 4-1A, will head to Pascagoula to take on Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles (9-2) beat West Tallahatchie High School 54-20 Friday.
The region rivals met on Oct. 12, with Resurrection taking a 25-8 victory.
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Zac Owen scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for the winning points as the Hornets advanced to the Class 4A South State semifinals.
Chase Shears followed Owens’ score with a 2-point conversion run, and Poplarville survived a highlight-reel evening by North Pike senior quarterback Alijah Martin.
Martin threw for 304 yards and two scores and rushed for 118 yards on 13 carries.
The Jaguars (6-7) struck first, taking a 7-0 lead on s 44-yard run by junior Damuriyon Montgomery.
Poplarville struck back, going up 8-7 on junior Gregory Swann’s 15-yard run and a 2-point conversion by Owen. The Hornets bolstered their edge to 15-7 on senior Caziah Daniels’ 37-yard run.
But Martin found senior Jacoby Matthews (102 yards, five catches) with touchdown passes of 25 yards and 14 yards to put North Pike up 20-15 at the break.
The Jaguars had two receivers reach the 100-yard mark, with sophomore Jermaine Lewis grabbing four passes for 109 yards.
Poplarville (7-5) will host South Pike High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (12-0) topped Pass Christian High School Friday 48-6.
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior running back Cameron Thomas rambled for 263 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries Friday in the Class 5A South State quarterfinals.
The Panthers (5-7) hung on for a quarter, trailing 13-7 after one period, but the Maroon Tide went up 35-10 at halftime and then scored twice more in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Dante Dowdell ran fior 87 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and senior Kade Turnage had 34 yards and score on five carries and caught two passes for 34 yards.
Senior wingback Jalen Hall added a 2-point conversion run.
The Tide (12-0) will welcome Laurel High School at 7 p.m. Friday in Class 5A South State semifinal. The Golden Tornadoes (10-2) topped Pascagoula High School 21-18 Friday.
MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Chandler Pittman threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 208 yards and two more scores Friday as the Trojans joined their fellow Region 8-3A members in the Class 3A South State semifinals.
Pittman completed 16-of-18 passes and needed just 10 carries to top the 200-yard rushing mark.
Sophomore Jawon Shaw ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Senior Josh Sanders caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 55 yards for another score.
Junior Xavier Franks had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown and senior Matthew Thurman had three catches for 29 yards and a score.
Senior place-kicker Samuel Rials kicked seven extra points and a 44-yard field goal.
The Trojans (10-3) will face Columbia High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (12-0) advanced the Class 3A South State semifinals with a 25-7 win over Velma Jackson High School Friday.
Columbia and Magee will be meeting for the second time in four weeks. The Wildcats took a 24-14 win over the Trojans on Nov. 1.
GULFPORT, Miss. _ Senior Cade Crosby completed 18-of-31 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns Friday as the Admirals held off the Rebels in the Class 6A South State quarterfinals.
Gulfport grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead before George County (7-5) pulled with 14-13 at halftime. The Admirals scored in the third quarter to bump the lead to 20-13 before the Rebels pulled within a point in the final period.
Senior Tommie Johnson (144 yards, 11 catches), senior Durron Meyers (78 yards, four catches) and senior Deshun Shields (44 yards, two catches) each caught a touchdown pass for Gulfport.
Senior Tran Gable ran for 45 yards on 14 carries for the Admirals.
Junior quarterback M.J. Daniels completed 12-of-24 passes for 135 and a touchdown for George County.
Sophomore running back Trent Williams rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught two passes for 32 yards.
Senior running back Jalyn Scott had 64 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and caught two passes for 26 yards. Senior Kyle Chapman ran for 50 yards and a score on five carries.
The Admirals will host Oak Grove High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 6A South State semifinals. The Warriors advanced with a 42-14 victory over Ocean Springs High School Friday.
