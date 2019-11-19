Hattiesburg council hears proposals at work session

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council heard multiple proposals at its work session meeting Monday night.
A new group home, a medical clinic and more apartments could be coming to Hattiesburg after many development proposals came to the council’s attention. One of them proposes to use 912 Main Street as a group facility home.
"Will be for them to consider allowing as a conditional use, a property on Main Street for a service for an organization that works with men with recovering from addiction,” said Andrew Ellard, Hattiesburg Director of Urban Development.
Also, there are plans to move into phase two of expanding the apartments on 15 Old Airport Road. Eventually, they want to turn it into a mixed-use district.
“In 2013, the city council approved a planned unit development for a mixed-use property there,” Ellard said. “After that approval in 2013, the organization built phase one, which is a multi-family portion of that property. And today, what we talked about was phase two, which is additional multi-family dwelling units on that property.”
The third thing is to put a medical clinic at 3319 Hardy Street.
“A proposed TrustCare facility on Hardy Street came before the board of adjustments, and tonight the city council requesting variances," Ellard said. “They just have a very problematic site. In that, they have a road frontage on three different sides of the property.”
All of these ideas are scheduled to be considered for a vote during Tuesday’s council meeting.
