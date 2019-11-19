First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

A few high clouds this afternoon and evening will drift through, but for the most part we will be full sunny and nice. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s after sundown and into the 40s overnight.
Wednesday will feature more high clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s. No threat for rain. In all, a pretty pleasant day.
Thursday the clouds will start to increase ahead of our next chance for rain. Highs will still be in the 70s. There will be about a 10% chance for a shower.
Friday will feature more clouds and a better chance for rain. The good news is that the rain looks to hold off until later in the evening. More good news? It looks like severe weather will be unlikely. while we can’t completely rule out a stronger storm, the threat for severe weather - like tornadoes or hail - looks very unlikely. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Rainfall estimates look to be between 0.25 and 0.75 inches in total.
Saturday, there will be a few lingering showers in the morning, but the rain should clear out by 10 a.m. and the clouds should clear out by 2 p.m. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.
By Monday of next week, the wind flips back to the south and we start to pool more humid, Gulf of Mexico air, ahead of our next chance for rain by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
