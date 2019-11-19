First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

Friday will feature more clouds and a better chance for rain. The good news is that the rain looks to hold off until later in the evening. More good news? It looks like severe weather will be unlikely. while we can’t completely rule out a stronger storm, the threat for severe weather - like tornadoes or hail - looks very unlikely. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Rainfall estimates look to be between 0.25 and 0.75 inches in total.