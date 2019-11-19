7 Bobcats named to NJCAA All-Region 23 team

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a 7-3 season and third straight playoff appearance, Jones College was recognized by the NJCAA with seven nominations to the All-Region 23 football team.
The Bobcats earned the most selections with seven - Itawamba Community College had the next most with four.
Among the group was Heidelberg native Dontavious Porter at the tight end position and the team’s leading receiver Manny Jones, who finished with 37 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman Ladamian Webb earned a nod after leading Jones College and the MACJC with 940 yards rushing and ten touchdowns. Greene County grad Jordan Chapman (offensive tackle) rounded out the offensive nominees.
The Bobcats’ leading tackler Daylen Gill received a nomination. The Ole Miss commit recorded 61 tackles, 17.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks at the linebacker position.
Fellow Ole Miss commit Lakevias Daniel joined the Region 23 team after recording 18 tackles and three interceptions as a cornerback.
Defensive end Chei Hill wrapped up his two-year career at Jones with 50 tackles, 14.5 TFL and four sacks in 2019, earning him a spot on the Region 23 team.
The group of seven were joined by safety Rakeim Ashford, wide receiver Natorian Watts (Petal), guard Christian Barnes, offensive tackle Jaquavius Yates and defensive tackle Jalen Williams (Tylertown) as members of the All-MACJC team.
The NJCAA All-Americans will be announced in December.
