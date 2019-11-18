Woman, 31, reported missing in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a 31-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said family members reported Latasha Marie Howard missing on Thursday, Nov. 14. Cox said the family reported that no one has seen or heard from Howard in several weeks.
If you see Howard or have any information about where she might be, you’re asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stopper at 601-428-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.