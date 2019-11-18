Pine Belt high schoolers showcase artwork

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt high school artists show off their artwork at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.
Every year the Hattiesburg Arts council recognizes up-and-coming artists with an emerging exhibit. On the first floor, they had artwork from local and professional artists. On the second floor, it was geared towards showcasing high school artwork.
One student is ecstatic that their work got chosen.
"Uh, it’s really exciting. I did not think I’d be able to do something like this, but here I am,” said Jessica Long, a senior at Wayne County High School.
“I created it with the idea of making something out of nature out of something that’s mass-produced. I chose copper as my medium. And I twisted all of the wires and stuff to make a tree-like shape,” Sydney Myers, Sophomore at William Carey University.
The Hattiesburg Arts Council plans to have more events next year.
