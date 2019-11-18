Lawmaker wants Fair Pay to Play bill introduced next session

“As it stands right now, the IHL [Institutions of Higher Learning] commissioner would appoint an athletic director from a JUCO [junior college] and a four year university, a head coach from both four year and JUCO, and then there will be four student athletes from four year schools and two from community colleges,” Carter said. “The lieutenant governor would have an appointment and so would the Speaker of the House. That’s what is proposed right now, but you know as well as I do, things can change.”