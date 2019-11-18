Laurel PD arrest 2 on burglary, robbery charges over weekend

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department arrested two men on charges of robbery and burglary over the weekend.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said Quendarious Robertson, 19, was arrested in connection to a burglary reported on Saturday. Robertson was charged with one count of burglary. Cox said Robertson made his initial court appearance Monday.
Police also arrested Daniel Grayson, 26, in connection to a robbery that was reported on June 20. He was charged with one count of armed robbery.
Grayson made his initial court appearance on Sunday and had his bond set at $35,000.
