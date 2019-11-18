High School Football Recap-Week 13; Part 2

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WDAM) _ It’s kind of hard to say a team sporting one loss in 13 games may be peaking.
But West Marion High School sure is playing some good football these past few weeks.
The Trojans rolled past Yazoo County High School 36-0 Friday night in the Class 3A South State quarterfinals as senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third.
In two rounds of postseason play, West Marion (12-1) has outscored its opponents 92-6.
Holmes, who completed 4-of-6 passes for 61 yards, tossed touchdown passes of 42 yards and 17 yards to junior Qavonte Swanigan. Holmes also rushed four times for 32 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run.
Junior running back Jartavious Martin, who ran for 101 yards on 13 carries, scored on a 10-yard run. Senior running back Larry Magee, who picked up 70 yards on eight carries, ran 58 yards for a touchdown.
Sophomore Octavious Harvey added 42 yards rushing on six carries.
The Panthers (10-3) also gave the Trojans a safety on bad snap through the end zone.
The Trojans will welcome fellow Region 8-3A rival, Jefferson Davis County High School, to Foxworth at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (10-3) defeated Crystal Springs High School 40-0 Friday.
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Keyser Booth ran for three scores and sophomore DeMario Booth rushed for two more Friday as the Jaguars rolled past the Tigers in the Class 3A South State quarterfinals.
In two playoffs games, Jefferson Davis County has averaged 44.0 points an outing.
DeMario Booth opened the scoring with a 5-yard run, and after Crystal Springs threw an interception, Keyser Booth scored on a 2-yard run for a 14-0 JDC lead.
DeMario opened the second quarter with a 3-yard scoring run and the Jaguars took a 27-0 lead into halftime after a 55-yard touchdown pass from senior Lyric Hall to junior Darrius Berry.
Keyser Booth added touchdown runs of 28 yards and 6 yards in the third quarter to cap the scoring against the Tigers (6-6).
The Jaguars (7-5) will travel to Foxworth Friday for a 7 p.m. rematch with fellow Region 8-3A rival, West Marion High School. The Trojans (12-1) topped Yazoo County High School 36-0 Friday.
The Jaguars and Trojans met earlier this season, with West Marion taking a 16-6 decision.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Javen Moses threw two touchdown passes and senior running back Kentrell Bullock scored twice Friday as the Wildcats cruised past the Falcons Tigers in the Class 3A South State quarterfinals.
Moses had scoring passes for 74 yards to senior Sadarion Magee and 29 yards to sophomore Dashod Ball.
Bullock ran for 155 yards on 24 carries, including scoring runs of 2 yards and 25 yards as Columbia led 25-0 after three quarters.
The Falcons (7-5) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, on a 9-yard pass from senior Kinte Murry to Eugene Luckett.
Columbia (12-0) will host fellow Region 8-3A rival, Magee High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (10-3) defeated Raleigh High School 60-20 Friday.
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Robert Henry threw for a touchdown, ran for a second and returned a punt 23 yards for a third as the Panthers scrapped their way past the stubborn Bulldogs.
After a scoreless first quarter, Lumberton took a 7-0 lead at halftime, doubled it after the third quarter and clinched the game with a 12-point fourth quarter.
Henry completed 2-of-6 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown with an interception, while rushing for 57 yards on 11 carries.
Senior Jayson Buckley returned a punt 42 yards to set up a Panthers and junior K’nlan Willis caught two passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Trevon Jessie ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while sophomore Shavante Toney added 33 yards on six carries.
Lumberton (10-3) will host LeFlore County High School ay 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 1A South State semifinal. The Tigers (8-3) dominated Sebastopol High School 42-0 Friday.
