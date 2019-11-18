Driver killed in Marion County crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia 18-year old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Marion County.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 44 near Improve Road around 6:15 a.m.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the preliminary investigation shows the driver was headed east on the highway when their Ford Ranger pickup truck left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Richard Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Luck said there were no passengers in the truck when the crash happened. What caused the crash is still under investigation.
