Cabot Lodge at Millsaps College scheduled to close after almost 50 years

“For nearly 50 years, Millsaps students, parents, alumni, trustees, and friends of the College have stayed at the Cabot Lodge when they came to town for campus visits, athletic events, commencement, and more,” said Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “While many fond memories have been shared within its walls, it is exciting to consider what can become of the 15-acre northeast corner of campus when the building is removed.”