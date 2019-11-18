Sixty-six batteries stolen from 33 school buses in Jackson County

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 66 batteries were stolen out of 33 buses in St. Martin over the weekend, along with a white 2001 Ram 1500 maintenance truck. The truck belonged to the Jackson County School District.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says a white enclosed 14-16 foot trailer was also taken, but from St. Martin High School. The trailer has the St. Martin yellow jacket logo on both sides.
The theft was discovered early Monday morning.
Parents of students who attend schools in St. Martin received a call around 6:30 a.m. letting them know some buses would be running late.
Superintendent Barry Amacker said school officials are working to make arrangements for students to be picked up as soon as possible. They are encouraging parents to bring their children to school if they are able.
The buses were parked at the St. Martin Attendance Center, located on Yellow Jacket Road next to St. Martin Middle School. Authorities are investigating the crime.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.