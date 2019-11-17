Two PRCC construction projects making progress

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Two large construction projects underway at Pearl River Community College are making steady progress.
The first project involves work on two new residence halls, which will be located on the north part of campus.
They will have a total of 260 beds.
The cost is about $13 million.
On the south end of campus, construction continues on another project.
It’s a new annex to the Science Building.
It will have new labs and office space.
The cost of that work is about $6 million.
“You can either make dust or collect dust, so lately right now on our campus, we’re in the business of making dust,” said Adam Breerwood, president of PRCC. “We’re not just sitting on our laurels, we’re just really thrilled that we have these opportunities. We know how important top-tier resources are. We know how important it is to make sure our faculty has what they need to succeed.”
The new science building will be finished in the fall of 2020, while the new residence halls should be ready in the spring of 2021.
