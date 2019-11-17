Toyota of Hattiesburg raises funds for Alzheimer’s research

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A Pine Belt auto dealer is helping in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.
Toyota of Hattiesburg hosted its first ever, “Cooking for a Cause” Saturday.
As part of the event, barbecue plate lunches and T-shirts were sold, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A silent auction at Toyota of Hattiesburg also concluded Saturday.
It’s been going on for two weeks in the showroom.
It featured several donated items.
Proceeds from that auction are also going to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Sales manager Brandon Tisdale says the dealership is also accepting donations for the Alzheimer’s Association through Dec. 15.
