7th annual Veterans Picnic raises money for wounded soldiers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Veterans, car enthusiasts and Columbia residents gathered Saturday to raise money for wounded soldiers.
It was all part of the 7th annual Veterans Picnic at the Columbia Water Park.
It raised money for the Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi.
That organization provides financial assistance to Mississippi National Guard soldiers wounded in combat.
The picnic featured a car show with more than 90 classic cars and hot rods.
Several military vehicles were also exhibited.
“I’m hoping this year we can give (the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi) $7,000,” said Mark Retcho, organizer of the Veterans Picnic. “We’re over half way there, so we’ll see what we get from the car show and what the VFW gets from the cooking (food at the event).”
The proceeds from the picnic will be presented to the Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi in January.
