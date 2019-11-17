PRCC getting ready to host third annual “Wildcat Wonderland”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Pearl River Community College is preparing for its third annual Christmas event, called “Wildcat Wonderland.”
Many decorations are already up around campus for the event, which takes place Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5-7:30 p.m.
It will have a live nativity scene, train rides and other activities for children.
There is no charge for “Wildcat Wonderland.”
“We’re going to have Mrs. Claus baking cookies that you can decorate, Santa Claus that you can take pictures with, we’re going to have a station, where you can write your wish lists and letters to Santa here,” said Kari Eve Valence, the marketing and communications specialist for Pearl River Community College. “We’re also going to have face painting, we’re going to have fun jumps, just all kinds of fun events. That’s all free for the community members and their families to attend.”
Also that night, there will be a “Holiday Traditions” concert at the Brownstone Center.
That’s a ticketed event at $5 per person.
The evening will end with a fireworks show, that will also be free.
