High School Football Recap: Week 13; Part 1

(WDAM) - The dust has settled, the postseason picture clearing, with all six Mississippi High School Activities Association football classifications in action Friday night.
Twenty-four teams remain alive in South State competition _ with another two dozen still alive in the North State bracket _ with semifinal matchups set across the state.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday
The South State semifinals look like this:
Class 1A
- No. 3* LeFlore County (8-3) at No. 1 Lumberton (10-3)
- No. 4 Richton (8-5) at No.2 Resurrection Catholic (9-2)
Class 2A
- No. 1 Philadelphia (12-1) at No. 1 Taylorsville (12-1)
- No. 2 Enterprise (11-1) at No. 2 Scott Central (10-2)
Class 3A
- No. 3 Jefferson Davis County (7-5) at No. 2 West Marion (12-1)
- No. 4 Magee (10-3) at No. Columbia (12-0)
Class 4A
- No. 2 Poplarville (7-5) at No. 1 South Pike (13-0)
- No. 3 Lawrence County (8-5) at No. 3 Newton County (8-5)
Class 5A
- No. 2 Wayne County (9-3) at No. 1 West Jones (12-0)
- No. 2 Laurel (10-2) at No. 1 Picayune (12-0)
Class 6A
- No. 2 Oak Grove (9-3) at No. 1 Gulfport (10-2)
- No. 3 Brandon (9-4) at No. 1 Petal (11-1)
*Respective region seed
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Alan Follis accounted for six touchdowns, four rushing, two passing, as the defending Class 5A South Sate champions opened their title defense by thrashing the visiting Hornets Friday.
With the score tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, the Mustangs ripped off 35 unanswered points over the second and third quarters to take a 42-7 lead.
Follis threw touchdown passes of 10 yards and 25 yards to junior Devin Neal for the Mustangs first two scores and then sprinkled in touchdown runs of 1 yard, 5 yards, 5 yards and 20 yards throughout the remainder of the game.
Follis completed 4-of-8 passes for 50 yards and rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries.
Junior running back Kentrell Pruitt piled up 188 yards on 18 carries, scoring on a 30-yard run. All told, the Mustangs ran for 328 yards.
Junior Devin Neal caught three passes for 44 yards and two scores, while freshman Antwoine Gavin returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown.
The Mustangs punted once in the game, helped by converting 5-of-6 third-down opportunities, and did not turn the ball over.
East Central (7-5), competing in its first season in Class 5A, did not complete a pass in the game (0-for-5), but gouged the Mustangs for 328 yards rushing. Senior Teshun McGee ran for three touchdowns on runs of 4 yards, 50 yards and 60 yards.
West Jones (12-0) will welcome Wayne County High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A South State semifinals. The War Eagles (9-3) won their opening-round postseason game 35-11 over visiting Forest Hill High School.
The Mustangs and War Eagles met earlier this season, with West Jones collecting a 31-10 decision on Sept. 13.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Damon Stewart threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Friday to help the Warriors advance in the Class A South State playoffs.
Stewart opened the scoring with a pair of scoring passes to senior Tavion Smith. The first covered 62 yards, the second 18 yards.
After a 9-yatd touchdown run, Stewart hit senior Brandon Hayes with a 19-yard scoring pass and followed with an 8-yarder to senior Liam Breihaupt as Oak Grove built a 35-0 lead.
A 39-yard touchdown run by Ocean Springs’ Jak King got the Greyhounds on the scoreboard, but Stewart broke off a 22-yard scoring run to leave the Warriors up 42-7 after three quarters.
Ocean Springs (5-7) scored again in the final period on a 35-yard pass from senior Blake Noblin to senior Demetrious Jones.
The Warriors will travel to Gulfport High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 6A South State semifinal. The Admirals (10-2) just got past George County High School 20-19 Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior linebacker Khylin Dixon recovered a pair of fumbles in the fourth quarter of the Golden Tornadoes’ victory Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A South State playoffs.
The first and Dixon’s 35-yard return for a touchdown proved to be the winning points. His second at the Pascagoula 15-yard line locked up the win.
The Panthers (6-6) led 2-0 after a first-quarter safety before junior Xavier Evans scored on a 4-yard run to put Laurel in front 7-2.
Senior Robert Knox kicked a 30-yard field goal to get the Panthers within 7-5 but sophomore Kiron Benjamin scored on a 3-yard run to stretch the Laurel lead to 14-5.
Pascagoula answered immediately when sophomore Kanye Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. The score got the Panthers back within 14-11 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, freshman quarterback Keilon Parnell gave Pascagoula an 18-14 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run with about 10 minutes left in the game, and when the Golden Tornadoes lost a fumble on the next possession, momentum appeared to have swung the Panthers’ way.
But Dixon’s scoop and score flipped the narrative, and his final recovery provided the final exclamation point.
The Golden Tornadoes (10-2) will travel to Picayune High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 5A South State semifinal game. The Maroon Tide (12-0) beat Brookhaven High School 49-10 Friday.
WAYESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior running back Shadamien Williamson ran for 180 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the War Eagles ran away from the Patriots (5-8).
Wayne County senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley, who was injured during the regular-season finale, did not play Friday.
Senior Jerronte Walker added 30 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The War Eagles (9-3) advanced to the semifinals of the Class 5A South State playoffs, and will meet West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Mustangs (12-0) defeated East Central High School 56-20 Friday.
