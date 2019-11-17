First Alert: Sunday forecast

It’s going to be rather chilly again in the Pine Belt overnight. Under clear skies expect lows in the mid to upper 30’s.
On Monday, you can expect a nice day under mainly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s.
For Tuesday, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the lower 40’s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Wednesday with highs around 70 and lows in the mid to upper 40’s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the mid-’50s.
For Friday, look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the lower 50’s.
Saturday looks to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny skies by the afternoon on Sunday and cooler. Highs in the low 60’s and lows in the ’40s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.