Art, holiday gifts, and Santa Claus all at the Pine Belt Holiday Expo and Christmas Market

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Arts, holiday gifts and Santa Claus are all at this year’s Pine Belt Holiday Expo and Christmas Market
It was free to attend in downtown Hattiesburg at the historic Train Depot. Tons of vendors were there selling clothes, food, arts and crafts and holiday decorations.
One of the biggest attractions of them all was to take a photo with Santa Claus. Two kids enjoyed the experience of meeting the man behind the white beard.
"He said just give him two cookies, one drop of milk, and leave little bitty carrots out,” said Aubree Rosales, 6-year-old Petal resident.
"I knew he was going to be nice because I was always excited to be in Christmas. Cause whenever it was in Christmas one year, I jumped out of my football bed and said time for Christmas,” said Breden Patterson, an 8-year-old Petal Resident.
"Santa Claus is here and we have a beautiful setup. It is a beautiful day here. The Santa pictures here are a little different than you'd get anywhere else. They're outside under beautiful trees. It makes for a really lovely present. You can put it on your Christmas Card,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Emerge Events.
Organizers say they have been doing the Holiday Expo and Christmas Market for the past eight years.
