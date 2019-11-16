Soldiers, retired military finding bargains at Camp Shelby commissary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Active-duty soldiers and retired military are saving money at a new place to shop at Camp Shelby.
A temporary commissary is open every third week of the month, from Thursday through Saturday.
It sells groceries and household goods at discounted prices.
It’s been operating for a few months.
“We cater to active-duty, their families, retirees, as well as the folks who work here at Camp Shelby,” said Brandon Ellison, store manager.
“It’s been very successful and it’s helped increase sales on our end, providing the benefits to members of the Camp Shelby community and the surrounding areas.”
The commissary will close for the month of December, but will reopen in January.
