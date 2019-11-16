Pine Belt veteran celebrates 100th birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday.
Robert Trimble was born in 1919. He’s a former Brigadier General for the United States Army.
Family and friends came to celebrate the birthday in his honor at the Clairborne in Hattiesburg.
“Don’t worry about your age,” Trimble said. “Say your prayers and I guarantee you, it’ll cleanse your mind and your feels. It’s just helps a lot so say your prayers and we don’t never know when it’s going to end. The good Lord’s the only one that knows.”
