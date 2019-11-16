Homeowner and family pet escape fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A homeowner and their family pet escaped a house fire in Jones County on Friday night.
Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at Dallas Brownlee Road in the Rustin community around 10:30 p.m.
Fire officials said homeowner Christina Whigham was sleeping when she suddenly woke up feeling as if she could not breathe. When she left her bedroom, she found her stove on fire and it was spreading rapidly to the rest of the kitchen.
The single-wide mobile home was overtaken by flames when the first fire officials arrived, but firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Officials said the home suffered major damage.
Whigham, along with the family’s pig, escaped the fire unharmed. Her two daughters were not home at the time.
Glade, M & M, Rustin, Sandersville, and Powers volunteer fire departments responded with fire officials and personnel, as well as Dixie Electric Power Association.
No injuries were reported.
