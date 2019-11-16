Gametime - Week 13 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff season was in full force on Friday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt in week 13 of the high school football season:
- Wayne County (35) Forest Hill (11)
- West Jones (56) East Central (20)
- Laurel (21) Pascagoula (18)
- Oak Grove (42) Ocean Springs (14)
- Petal (31) Biloxi (0)
- Lumberton (26) McAdams (0)
- Taylorsville (21) Collins (8)
- Columbia (25) Velma Jackson (7)
- Richton (28) West Bolivar (20)
- West Marion (36) Yazoo County (0)
- Jefferson Davis County (40) Crystal Springs (0)
- Magee (60) Raleigh (20)
- Scott Central (34) East Marion (6)
- Poplarville (23) North Pike (20)
- Gulfport (20) George County (19)
- Tri-County Academy (34) Wayne Academy (0)
- Philadelphia (42) Perry Central (8)
- Lawrence County (17) Greene County (14)
- Picayune (49) Brookhaven (10)
Quarterfinal matchups are set. Here’s a look at next week’s playoff schedule:
Class 1A
- Leflore County at Lumberton
- Richton at Resurrection Catholic
Class 2A
- Philadelphia at Taylorsville
Class 3A
- Jefferson Davis County at West Marion
- Magee at Columbia
Class 4A
- South Pike at Poplarville
Class 5A
- Wayne County at West Jones
- Laurel at Picayune
Class 6A
- Oak Grove at Gulfport
- Brandon at Petal
