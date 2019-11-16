Gametime - Week 13 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | November 16, 2019 at 12:24 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 12:24 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff season was in full force on Friday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt in week 13 of the high school football season:

  • Wayne County (35) Forest Hill (11)
  • West Jones (56) East Central (20)
  • Laurel (21) Pascagoula (18)
  • Oak Grove (42) Ocean Springs (14)
  • Petal (31) Biloxi (0)
  • Lumberton (26) McAdams (0)
  • Taylorsville (21) Collins (8)
  • Columbia (25) Velma Jackson (7)
  • Richton (28) West Bolivar (20)
  • West Marion (36) Yazoo County (0)
  • Jefferson Davis County (40) Crystal Springs (0)
  • Magee (60) Raleigh (20)
  • Scott Central (34) East Marion (6)
  • Poplarville (23) North Pike (20)
  • Gulfport (20) George County (19)
  • Tri-County Academy (34) Wayne Academy (0)
  • Philadelphia (42) Perry Central (8)
  • Lawrence County (17) Greene County (14)
  • Picayune (49) Brookhaven (10)

Quarterfinal matchups are set. Here’s a look at next week’s playoff schedule:

Class 1A

  • Leflore County at Lumberton
  • Richton at Resurrection Catholic

Class 2A

  • Philadelphia at Taylorsville

Class 3A

  • Jefferson Davis County at West Marion
  • Magee at Columbia

Class 4A

  • South Pike at Poplarville

Class 5A

  • Wayne County at West Jones
  • Laurel at Picayune

Class 6A

  • Oak Grove at Gulfport
  • Brandon at Petal

