First Alert: Sunday forecast

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Monday looks to be sunny again with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Slightly warmer weather is on tap with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Wednesday looks to be mild with highs around 70 and lows around 50.
On Thursday look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid-50s. There is a risk for a stray shower late in the day.
Friday looks to be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers with highs in the upper 60s.
We will start Saturday off with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid-60s with a 30% chance for isolated showers.
