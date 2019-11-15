PRCC students give free haircuts to homeless

“We at the Fieldhouse for The Homeless were truly blessed by PRCC’s Barbering and Cosmetology departments today,” Fieldhouse representative Cynthia Simmons said. “This morning, about 30 participants came to give free haircuts, washes, and for a few of the guys, braiding. They were all so polite and showed great respect for those who have been going through some very difficult situations in life and have sought refuge here at the Fieldhouse. We are extremely grateful just to be thought of today. Some of the guys haven’t had haircuts in a very long time and were excited about the opportunity to look better on the outside while working through some things on the inside. With the cold weather bearing down on Hattiesburg, more people come here to stay warm, have coffee, and eat warm meals.”