Disentangle AD Caregiver Conference offers help to caregivers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Third Annual Disentangle AD Caregiver Conference ended Friday afternoon with caregivers feeling like they have a helping hand in seeing after their loved ones.
Several caregivers, patients and medical professionals filled the Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg. Runnlestown resident Faye Inman spoke about her experience caring for loved ones with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and why she came to the conference.
“This is new to me, and I need to know how to take care of my family,” Inman said.
Inman said she came to the Disentangled AD Caregiver Conference because those she loves the most have been diagnosed with dementia and early onset Alzheimer’s disease and she didn’t know how to help them.
“I know how to deal with asthma, um, when you have bronchitis," Inman said. “There’s other symptoms and diseases and I knew how to deal with that, I knew what to expect but not with this.”
Inman said thanks to just a few hours at the conference, she knows how to look for triggers in a dementia or Alzheimer’s patient and how to communicate with her loved ones.
“I’ve done some online searching and could not find what was right here in Hattiesburg that’s available for me and my family,” Inman said.
Founder of the conference, Hattiesburg Clinic neurologist Dr. Ronald Schwartz said Inman’s experience is the very reason why he created Disentangle AD.
“The appreciation that we see is just very satisfying," Schwartz said. “The patients are coming in, families are coming in, getting information that they need to help them care for their loved ones.”
Schwartz and Inman agreed, if you have a loved one who has been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s, coming to this conference would not be a day wasted.
“They need to be here, because it’s information that I have looked for and couldn’t find and the day was just very valuable,” Inman said.
Schwartz said this annual conference is Disentangle AD’s primary fundraiser. It funds the financial assistance they offer to caregivers through out the year.
If you would like to know more about this conference and Disentangle AD call the Memory Center: 601-579-5016
