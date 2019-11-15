Camp Shelby hosts annual Native American heritage observance

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of soldiers at Camp Shelby learned about Native American culture in Mississippi during an annual event Friday.
The 177th Armored Brigade hosted a National American Indian Heritage observance. The event was held in recognition of National American Indian Heritage Month.
The event featured lectures by several experts on Native American history and culture and exhibits of American Indian artifacts, weapons and food. It also included a demonstration of the game of stick ball.
