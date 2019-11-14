Woman killed in Hwy. 49 crash identified

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old woman from Mendenhall was killed in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County on Wednesday.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the deadly collision happened around 9 p.m. at the State Route 42 intersection.
Luck said a person driving a Nissan Altima was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Hwy. 49 when a southbound vehicle slammed into the passenger side of the Altima.
The passenger in the Altima, identified as Breosha Murray, died at the scene, Luck said. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by Mississippi Highway Patrol.
