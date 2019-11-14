USM police: Disregard false human trafficking flyers on campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department issued a notice regarding flyers circulating on the Hattiesburg campus that contain false information.
USM police are asking faculty, staff and students to disregard a flyer that says, "HB 3470 is doing human trafficking!!! He has a gun in his car… please be careful and look out for the number plate. Pass this around and save a life!” The flyer also contains a photograph of a man.
According to USM police, there is no credibility to the flyer. USM Police Chief Rusty Keyes said an identical message has circulated in other places for more than two years.
“I encourage the University community to always contact UPD first before sharing information of this nature on social media,”Keyes said.
You can report emergency or suspicious activity to UPD at 601-266-4986.
