USM baseball signs 9 Wednesday for 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi fortified its future baseball rosters Wednesday signing nine players for 2021 baseball season.
The Golden Eagles brought in five position players and four pitchers, including outfielder Slade Wilks from Columbia Academy and catcher prospect Blake Johnson of Gulfport, who played last spring at Jones College after transferring from Tulane.
Wilks and Johnson were among five signees who played their high school baseball in Mississippi, including Vancleave outfielder Carson Paetow, Madison Central left-hander Justin Storm and Northwest Rankin right-handed pitcher Garrett Ramsey.
Like Johnson, Ramsey arrives at USM with junior-college experience, having played as a freshman at Hinds Community College.
Johnson and Ramsey were among four junior college players, including utility man Chris Sargent of Coastal Alabama Community College and right-handed pitcher Jordan Armstrong of Chatahoochee Community College.
The Golden Eagles also brought in a pair of Louisiana prep products, including right-handed pitcher Will Tynes from Bossier City, La., and first baseman/outfielder Michael Latulas of New Iberia, La.
USM could add as many as three more players during the early signing period.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.