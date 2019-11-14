Some plants can be saved from cold weather damage

PINE BELT (WDAM) - This week’s cold weather has damaged a lot of plants across the Pine Belt, and many of them are already showing signs of damage. Some of them won’t make it back, but some of them can be revived to bring them back toward spring.
What do you need to do to make sure you can still enjoy these damaged plants?
“Some of your shrubs, the new growth on a lot of those did get burnt from the frost and bad cold that night. Just trim the affected areas out of those,” said Ricky Adams, of Adams ‘ Nursery in Petal.
The trimming is an important step, because flowers and leaves may look really rough, the plant itself is still fine and healthy. So, just trim off the bad areas, and they’ll be good to go.
“The azaleas are one of those plants that I will just leave alone unless there’s some severe cold damage on it. Chances are the foliage has turned colors from the cold. That’s nothing to worry about,” said Adams.
But, what about your annuals?
“Any of your annuals the cold probably finished killing those, and they’re not going to come back. It’s time to go ahead and pull those up and put in your winter pansies,” said Adams.
That’s because pansies, as surprising as it seems, are actually very cold-weather hardy. While pansies love cold weather, your tropical plants do not. You will have to take care of those.
“Banana trees and your elephant ears, that type stuff will come back. If it was some of your really tender palms and things like that, they may not be coming back from the cold,” said Adams.
There may not be hope for all of your plants. Just take care of them, give them a little love and use some of those simple tips.
