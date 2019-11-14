Sheriff: Man tried to rob apartment maintenance worker at gunpoint

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A heavy police presence was seen at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon as Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies searched for an armed robbery suspect.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said a man tried to rob a maintenance worker at an apartment complex on Primrose Avenue. The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun with an extended magazine.
Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around an apartment complex on Hillcrest Drive, but we’re told the suspect escaped the perimeter and the scene has since cleared.
Deputies continue to look for the suspect, who was described as a black man wearing pink or orange tennis shoes, a yellow hat, white pants and a brown backpack. The suspect is around 5-foot-4 and has a slim build, Rigel said.
If you spot the suspect or have any information about the robbery, you’re asked to contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
