127 PRCC students receive scholarships from PRVEPA

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of students at Pearl River Community College have received scholarships from Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.
PRVEPA awarded 127 PRCC students with “Round Up for Education” scholarships. The scholarships are funded by association members who round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.
Each student received $500. Thursday, a check presentation for the full amount of $63,500 was presented at Pearl River Community College.
A total of 214 students attending junior or community colleges around the state got “Round Up for Education” scholarships this year.
Since the program began in 2012, more than $1.4 million has been collected, and more than 1,500 students have received scholarships.
