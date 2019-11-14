Picayune man sentenced for producing child porn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Picayune man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for producing child pornography.
Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced 46-year-old Dannie Curlee Jr. to the maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. Curlee was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim and a special assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.
Curlee pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2019 to producing images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
“Harming children by producing child pornography is pure evil, plain and simple," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. “Those who commit such evil acts will face severe consequences from this office. There is absolutely no place in our society for this abhorrent activity, and we will continue to do all that we can to protect children and prevent the most vulnerable among us from ever becoming a victim.”
Prosecutors said Curlee produced child pornography in February 2017.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Homeland Security Investigations Attaché Vancouver and HSI in Mississippi identified Curlee as using a user name to post images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children on the mobile app Kik, according to the DOJ.
After further investigation, Curlee’s IP address led to a federal search warrant of his Picayune home in July 2018. Curlee was arrested and admitted to producing the images of children.
The case was investigated by HSI Gulfport Border Enforcement Security Task Force with assistance from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.
