Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area to offer unique opportunities to hunters

ISSAQUENA Co., Miss. (WLBT) - Many hunters in Mississippi will agree, the Delta has some of the best game around.
Now,there are even more opportunities to hunt that area.
The new Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area, which covers part of Warren and Issaquena Counties, will feature several unique opportunities for sportsmen.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks dedicated the Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area Wednesday.
It along with the Mahana WMA creates fifty-thousand acres of public hunting ground off the state’s western border.
From hunting to camping or just wildlife watching, the new state property will offer group hunts in a primitive setting with four different tracts where hunters will see a variety of terrain and wildlife.
“It’s for generations that don’t have land to hunt on that weren’t big members of a fancy camp, but they can come here and they can camp out with their father. They can join with their brothers and enjoy the great outdoors,” said Governor Phil Bryant.
Hunters can expect group draw hunts, youth and handicapped hunting, waterfoul hunting and an archery-only area.
