Petal Police Department hosts SWAT competition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is hosting a SWAT competition that includes several law enforcement agencies from the Pine Belt and teams from the U.S. Military that are participating in the two-day event.
The competition is an opportunity for officers from the various agencies to pit their skills against each other while getting familiar with other departments they could be working with during a crisis.
The Director of the Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy, Clint McMurry, said while it’s very competitive, ultimately, it’s all about the training.
“They get a trophy for one and that’s always motivating police officers, basically the SWAT guys, but they get to train together,” McMurry said. “They get to know each other’s capabilities, they learn each other’s equipment but most of all its training, we can’t stress that enough, it’s about the value of the 16-hour training block they’re getting for this.”
Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt said the city is honored for an opportunity to host the event, which was held at the department’s shooting range.
“I just want to thank each department head that allowed teams from their respective agencies come out and participate in this training,” Hiatt said.
The competition included live fire exercises and rescue operations.
